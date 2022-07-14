UPDATE: WIS 78 reopens after crash near Merrimac

UPDATE (WKOW) — All lanes of WIS 28 have reopened at Goette Road after a crash.
The road was closed for around 50 minutes while the Sauk County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash.
MERRIMAC (WKOW) — All lanes of WIS 78 are closed at Goette Road in Merrimac due to a crash on Thursday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m., and the Sauk County Sheriff's Department is responding.
WisDOT expects the roadway to be clear within two hours.