UPDATE: WIS 78 reopens after crash near Merrimac

  • Updated
Crash

UPDATE (WKOW) — All lanes of WIS 28 have reopened at Goette Road after a crash. 

The road was closed for around 50 minutes while the Sauk County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash. 

MERRIMAC (WKOW) — All lanes of WIS 78 are closed at Goette Road in Merrimac due to a crash on Thursday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m., and the Sauk County Sheriff's Department is responding.

WisDOT expects the roadway to be clear within two hours.

