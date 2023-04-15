UPDATE: Woman in custody after incident in Belleville

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Investigators say a woman is in custody after an incident that led to road closures in downtown Belleville.
Chief Deputy Chris Nygaard with the Dane County Sheriff's Office says the incident began just before 2 a.m. Saturday. He says it started as a domestic incident. A short time later, Nygaard says dispatchers got a phone call for a disturbance at The Dam Bar on East Main Street.
Nygaard says a woman involved in the domestic incident broke into the bar. The chief deputy says the woman was armed with a handgun.
During the night, members of the Dane County Sheriff's Office's crisis negotiation team negotiated with the woman. Authorities evacuated the area as a precaution.
Nygaard says at one point, the woman fired six rounds while she was inside the bar.
Just after 10 a.m. Saturday, the chief deputy says negotiators were able to safely take the woman into custody.
No one was hurt.
After the woman was taken into custody, people who were evacuated were allowed to return home.
UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Belleville Police Department says the situation has been resolved peacefully.
All roads that were closed have reopened.
BELLEVILLE (WKOW) -- The Belleville Police Department is asking that residents avoid the areas where police have street closures in place.
Police said on their Facebook page that due to an ongoing situation in the village, Main Street is closed from Green Street to S. Park St. River Street is also closed from Serv-Us Street to Main Street.
Pedestrian traffic is also not allowed in these areas.
Police have not released any details about the ongoing situation, but a 27 News photographer on scene noticed what appeared to be a SWAT truck.
This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more information.