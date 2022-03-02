Updated Weather Satellite Launches to Kick Off Meteorological Spring

MADISON (WKOW) - A new satellite was launched on March 1 and will begin operating in early 2023, replacing the current satellite that's monitoring much of the western United States and Pacific.
Launching from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Tuesday, the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite [GOES] T satellite is the third of four Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites that monitor weather from the New Zealand area east to the Cape Verde islands.
A "game changer" for the meteorological field, the GOES-R satellites first went into orbit in November of 2016. The first of the four, R, S, T and U, gave meteorologists a better view of the weather moving across parts of the Pacific, the United States and the Atlantic.
Moving at the speed of Earth's rotation, these satellites are able to stay over a specific location, if need be, to monitor weather. Capturing images on a mesoscale, essentially individual thunderstorm level, every minute as well as a number of other features, GOES 16 was launched in November 2016 after nearly two decades of being constructed and designed.
Following the launch of GOES 16, now known as GOES East, GOES 17, now known as GOES West, launched in 2018. GOES East is stationed over the Atlantic and GOES West is stationed over the Pacific, giving meteorologists the ability to monitor weather from the western coast of Africa to New Zealand as far north as the Arctic Circle and as far south as the Antarctic Circle.
Now three have been launched, GOES T. 27 News reached out the National Weather Service Milwaukee about what GOES T will bring to the table in weather forecasting and monitoring. While the equipment isn't new, says Science and Operations Officer John Gagan, T is necessary.
Currently, according to NOAA, GOES West has a mechanical issues leading to loss of infrared imagery during certain times of the day. Additionally, while each GOES satellite has the equipment, GOES T has a better instrument to monitor space weather.
GOES T, says Gagan, will replace GOES West, putting West on hold. Should GOES T or GOES East become inoperable, Gagan says GOES West can easily be positioned to take over either satellite. Something that hasn't been capable before.