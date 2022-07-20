 Skip to main content
Urban League, Goodman Community Center receive big donations

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two nonprofits in Madison are getting sizable donations.

The Urban League of Greater Madison will get $20,000 to help it support education, employment and empowerment of people of color.

The Goodman Community Center is getting $16,000 to provide an opportunity for girls in underserved populations to learn new skills in the STEM fields.

The money is coming from Enterprise Holdings, which owns Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

This is the second year the company has provided grants to these organizations in the region, as part of its five-year $55 million commitment, announced last year, to drive change in communities.  

Local grant recipient organizations were selected from hundreds of nominations by Enterprise employees on behalf of nonprofits in Wisconsin.

