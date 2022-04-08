Urban League of Greater Madison begins work on Black Business Hub

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Urban League of Greater Madison broke ground on its Black Business Hub project Friday.
The Black Business Hub is a Black-led, placed-based project that officials expect to help underserved businesses and entrepreneurs by providing training, loans, business coaching and mentoring and educational support, among other things.
Located in South Madison, this is the largest project in the organization's history, costing $25.5 million.
The Hub will be a nearly 80,000 square foot center. It will have retail storefront space, office space, meeting rooms and commercial kitchens available at below market-rate rents to support emerging businesses.
At Friday's groundbreaking event, the Urban League of Greater Madison announced that it has raised nearly $18.5 million for the project.
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin announced that she secured a $1 million federal appropriation for the project.
"The Hub is a long overdue investment," Baldwin said. "The Hub will serve as an incubator for entrepreneurs and innovators, empowering and inspiring tomorrow's leaders.”
Madison Common Council alder Sheri Carter said the Hub will be more than just a building, and was excited for the opportunities it could create.
"This building is going to bridge the gap that financial institutions have never addressed for people of color to thrive, to create, to succeed," Carter said.
Summit Credit Union CEO, Kim Sponem also announced that Summit -- Wisconsin's leading small business administration lender for the eleventh consecutive year -- will open a new branch in the Hub.
The campaign still needs to raise seven million dollars to reach its goal. If you are interested in supporting the Black Business Hub, visit the ULGM website for more information on giving opportunities