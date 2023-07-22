Urban League of Greater Madison receives $250,000 challenge grant

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Urban League of Greater Madison (ULGM) announced a $250,000 matching grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation at the ULGM picnic Saturday afternoon.
The grant, which will go towards the Black Business Hub and Accelerator Project (BBHAP), offers to match fundraising up to $250,000 dollars.
The BBHAP is a facility in South Madison that provides economic empowerment opportunities to underserved business owners and entrepreneurs. This Hub creates a center with accessible resources and support to give community members a boost in the business world.
The Green Bay Packers Foundation has offered unwavering support of the ULGM and the BBHAP, according to the ULGM President and CEO Dr. Ruben L. Anthony Jr.
With the help of various benefactors, the ULGM has raised just under $26 million dollars, putting them within arm's reach of their ultimate goal of $29+ million dollars.
Fortunately, the Green Bay Packers are known for what their arms can do.
Running Back AJ Dillion has expressed his support for the BBHAP, noting that "as a professional athlete, [he] understand[s] the importance of having access to resources and support to help achieve your goals."
With community goals in mind, the ULGM has embarked on their mission to fundraise $250,000 by September 30th.
This challenge grant gives community members an opportunity to show their support and help the BBHAP grow.
Brian Nkemnji, the director of development and communications at ULGM, expressed the importance of community involvement.
"It has been a team effort in the community to make this grow and provide economic support for underserved entrepreneurs," Nkemnji said.
You can visit the ULGM website to donate.