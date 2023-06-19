 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY
level. The best chance to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index
will occur across south central and southeast Wisconsin. In these
areas, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while
everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Elsewhere in
the advisory area, the sensitive groups described above should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Urban League of Greater Madison receives $35K donation for digital education

  • Updated
  • 0
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Urban League of Greater Madison got a big donation Monday.

Spectrum gave the organization a $35,000 digital education grant.

Dr. Ruben Anthony, the League's president and CEO, said the money will help them continue offering computer literacy classes.

"During COVID. We saw firsthand that if you did not have access to internet, or you did not have access to technology, you are excluded from a lot of things. So today give us an opportunity to close that digital divide," he said.

Anthony said donations like these also help keep the League's computer labs open to community members. 

