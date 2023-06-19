Urban League of Greater Madison receives $35K donation for digital education

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Urban League of Greater Madison got a big donation Monday.
Spectrum gave the organization a $35,000 digital education grant.
Dr. Ruben Anthony, the League's president and CEO, said the money will help them continue offering computer literacy classes.
"During COVID. We saw firsthand that if you did not have access to internet, or you did not have access to technology, you are excluded from a lot of things. So today give us an opportunity to close that digital divide," he said.
Anthony said donations like these also help keep the League's computer labs open to community members.