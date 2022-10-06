Urban League of Greater Madison receives major donation from Farwell Foundation

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Urban League of Greater Madison is another step closer to completing its Black Business Hub project after receiving a $500,000 donation Monday.
The organization received a $500,000 dollar grant from the Farwell Foundation, which is said to be one of their largest grants ever made.
The money will go toward the Black Business Hub, a project that will help underserved entrepreneurs by providing mentoring, loans, educational support and more.
Executive Vice President of the Urban League of Greater Madison said donations like this help make their dreams become a reality.
"Seeing it going up in South Madison, I think is really important and really impactful. It's a neighborhood community that has faced a lot of economic challenges and under investment for many, many years," Lee said. "To see projects like this and others reinvesting in the community in a way that can be -- rather than sort of a gentrified community -- an inclusive community is really inspiring."
Lee said to see donors step up and believe in the vision is gratifying and supports an inclusive community.
"Certainly, we've got a couple million dollars left to go to realize our goal. I would encourage anybody else who might be interested in supporting the project to reach out to us here at the Urban League," Lee said.
Lee said the hub is expected to open in June of 2023, and in the first couple of years, anticipated to support at least 200 small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs.