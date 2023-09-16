Urban Triage hosts 2nd annual Urban Harvest Festival on Saturday

VERONA, Wis. (WKOW) -- Urban Triage hosted the 2nd annual Urban Harvest Festival at the Linda & Gene Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability on Saturday.
The Urban Harvest Festival is designed to help Urban Triage connect with the community and promote health through healing with nature.
The event features live performances, free food, wine & beer, dance entertainment, aerial performers, African drummers and activities.
Cooper Talbot, bilingual agriculture lead at Urban Triage, discussed the importance of connecting the community with agriculture.
"Harvest season is really a celebration, across the country, across the world," Talbot said. "Harvest time is a strong time for family bonding and eating everything that you've grown."
Urban Triage is committed to teaching community members about food sustainability and healthy habits. Talbot said the Urban Harvest Festival is an accessible way to spread their message and spread joy.
More information about the festival can be found on the Urban Triage webpage.