Urban Triage hosts first ever Urban Harvest Festival

MADISON (WKOW) -- The turn of the season is upon us, but before we embrace fall, Urban Triage is celebrating the summer's harvest.
The organization hosted their first ever Urban Harvest Festival Saturday.
It was complete with live music, spoken word poetry, face painting, dancing and food from their garden of course.
Ruthanna Hutton-Okpalaeke, Agriculture Program Lead for Urban Triage, said ensuring the community has access to fresh produce is one of many services Urban Triage offers.
"We want to make it as accessible as possible," Hutton-Okpalaeke said.
Hutton-Okpalaeke said the organization also wanted to showcase how agriculture has evolved in Wisconsin.
"We really focus on the history of black people in agriculture, but also people of color as a group and throughout history. So, we really want them to understand how agriculture has shaped up the way it is today. And how we can improve it in the future," Hutton-Okpalaeke said.
Hutton-Okpalaeke added Urban Triage works directly with farmers to offer support.
"Any black farmer in Wisconsin can reach out to us and we will work to help them expand or improve their agricultural business in any way that we can, whether it's helping them find resources or working on budgets. We do all of that," Hutton-Okpalaeke said.
To learn more about these resources, as well as, how to get involved, visit Urban Triage's website.
Hutton-Okpalaeke said Urban Triage hopes this will be the first of many Harvest Festivals.