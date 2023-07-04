US 12 closed for crash north of Prairie du Sac, detours in place

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WKOW) — US 12 is closed in both directions because of a crash north of Prairie du Sac.
A notification from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation indicates US 12 is closed at County Highway Z. The closure was put in place just before 2 p.m. and is expected to remain for at least two hours while the Sauk County Sheriff's Office responds.
WisDOT provided suggested detours. For eastbound drivers, turn west onto CTH C, then turn south onto Old Bluff Trail, then proceed east on CTH PF.
For westbound drivers, head west onto CTH PF, go north onto Old Bluff Trail, and then east onto CTH C.
This is a developing story that will be updated.