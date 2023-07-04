 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EASTERN, SOUTHERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone, beginning July 4th at 10 AM CDT and
lasting until July 4th at 11:00 PM CDT. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond
du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

FOR SHEBOYGAN, OZAUKEE, MILWAUKEE, RACINE, AND KENOSHA COUNTIES:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY level. This air quality index level is considered
UNHEALTHY FOR EVERYONE. Sensitive groups should AVOID prolonged
or heavy exertion and everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE ADVISORY AREA:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease
(such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are
active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

US 12 closed for crash north of Prairie du Sac, detours in place

Traffic alert

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WKOW) — US 12 is closed in both directions because of a crash north of Prairie du Sac. 

A notification from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation indicates US 12 is closed at County Highway Z. The closure was put in place just before 2 p.m. and is expected to remain for at least two hours while the Sauk County Sheriff's Office responds. 

WisDOT provided suggested detours. For eastbound drivers, turn west onto CTH C, then turn south onto Old Bluff Trail, then proceed east on CTH PF.

For westbound drivers, head west onto CTH PF, go north onto Old Bluff Trail, and then east onto CTH C.

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

