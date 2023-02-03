US 12 closed in Prairie du Sac due to crash

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) — US 12 is closed in both directions in Prairie du Sac because of a crash.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash on US 12 near mile marker 232 happened around 8:45 a.m.
WisDOT reports the Sauk County Sheriff's Office is responding and expects the road will be closed for at least two hours. A dispatch official told 27 News two vehicles are involved in the crash.
As a detour, WisDOT says northbound drivers should take WIS 60 west to Old Bluff Trail North to HWY PF East then back to US 12. Southbound drivers should follow these directions in reverse.