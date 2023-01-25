US 12 closed near Fort Atkinson after crash

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WKOW) — A crash on US 12 outside Fort Atkinson has closed the roadway.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports US 12 is closed in both directions at County C for a crash reported around 7:40 a.m.
#TRAFFIC ALERT: Serious crash on US 12 shutting down the highway in both directions near Hoard Rd. in Fort Atkinson. pic.twitter.com/rtFZ2m35wZ— WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) January 25, 2023
Officials expect the road to remain closed for two hours while the Wisconsin State Patrol responds.
This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more.