 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

US 12 closed near Fort Atkinson after crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Traffic alert

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WKOW) — A crash on US 12 outside Fort Atkinson has closed the roadway. 

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports US 12 is closed in both directions at County C for a crash reported around 7:40 a.m. 

Officials expect the road to remain closed for two hours while the Wisconsin State Patrol responds. 

This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you