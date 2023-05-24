US 18 reopens near Dodgeville after crash

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — A portion of US 18 is open again near Dodgeville after a crash.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, US 18 shut down in both directions at Survey Road for about an hour.
In an email, Iowa County Emergency Management reports the crash caused a lane blockage, and emergency units responded.
An Iowa County dispatch official said two vehicles were involved. The official was unaware of any reported injuries.
The agency expected back-ups in the area.
This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more.