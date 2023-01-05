US 19 reopens near Marshall following crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Traffic is moving smoothly again on US 19 near Marshall following a crash Thursday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
It happened at about 6 p.m. at Schappe Drive. Lanes of US 19 in both directions were closed while emergency crews responded.
WisDOT said the scene cleared at about 7:30 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
MARSHALL (WKOW) -- All lanes of US 19 are closed near Marshall due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred around 6 p.m. at Schappe Drive.
WisDOT expects the roadway to remain closed for around two hours.