US House Select China Committee host roundtable to bring conversation on Chinese manufacturing to Wisconsin

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- The US House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) held a roundtable in Stoughton on Wednesday. Committee Chairman, Wisconsin GOP Representative Mike Gallagher, and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) lead the discussion on China's current threat to American manufacturing and the need to keep production domestic.
The conversation brought together political figures from across the aisle to address how competition with domestic Chinese manufacturers is economically impacting production across the country. The panel focused on defining key strategies to improve industrial policy.
Representative Krishnamoorthi highlighted the importance of bipartisanship, stating that it would be the only way to address the issue head-on.
"There's a common concern among Democrats and Republicans, that unfortunately, the Chinese Communist Party is engaging in economic aggression, to try to undercut American competitiveness, whether it's dumping goods, or stealing intellectual property, or cyber hacking," Krishnamoorthi said.
Stoughton Trailers is among many manufacturers fighting to compete with US-based Chinese trade companies, and it is one example of how the US's regulation of unlawful trade practices can bring back the production of American-made goods.
"Chassis is the product that several years back, China had aggressively came into the market, and dumped product at far below market prices with the intent of choking out not only us but North American competition, they were successful in doing that. But in doing that, they created a monopoly on that particular product".
WKOW spoke with the President and CEO of Stoughton Trailers, Bob Wahlin, who worked with the City of Stoughton and the Coalition of American Chassis Manufacturers to bring a case against a CCP state-owned competitor.
Wahlin's company was granted immediate trade relief by winning the case, which led to significant growth. "It's been a boom for us, we've, we've gone from being out of that market, to the largest manufacturer of that product in North America, again, just within the last two, two years," Wahlin said.
Representative Gallagher said that Stoughton Trailers is a clear example of what happens when US manufacturers fight to level the playing field, but work needs to be done. "It's an inspiring story of Wisconsin and American Grit in the face of CCPs economic progression," Gallagher said. "We need a coherent strategy in terms of trade incentives, regulatory policy that helps companies like Stoughton survive against this economic progression we're seeing."
Wisconsin State Representative Jenna Jacobson (D) says that she hopes Wisconsin will continue to lay the groundwork for its communities to stay competitive against the Chinese Communist Party.
"We're dealing with international issues here as well as domestic issues. So I think the more conversations that we can have, the more people we can have come to the table and share their expertise and experiences, the better solutions that we'll find in order to solve some of these issues," she said.
President Biden issued an executive order in early August to address the issue of Chinese manufacturing, but lawmakers are hoping to see more come from the bill.