US Marshals Service arrests Madison drive-by shooting suspect

MADISON (WKOW) — The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a man who allegedly shot at an occupied car in a "drive-by" shooting in early January.

The Marshals Service reports it arrested Raizelle Schaffer, 20, on the 300 block of Rethke Avenue on Madison's east side Friday.

Members of the Marshal Service's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force contacted a residence associated with Schaffer, according to a release. The agency reports those at the home "denounced their knowledge of Schaffer" and his whereabouts.

The task force said Schaffer's brother intentionally blocked law enforcement from entering the home— he was handcuffed and charged with obstructing justice and resisting arrest.

Law enforcement searched the home, eventually finding Schaffer hiding underneath a bed.

Schaffer was arrested for attempted first-degree intentional homicide and booked into the Dane County Jail without further incident.