USDA offers disaster assistance to Wisconsin farmers impacted by drought

MADISON (WKOW) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it has technical and financial assistance available to help Wisconsin farmers and livestock producers recover from severe and worsening drought conditions.
“Production agriculture is vital to the economic well-being of communities across Wisconsin, and USDA stands ready to help farmers, ranchers, and foresters as they work to recover from severe drought conditions,” said Robert Bonnie, Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation, in a statement. “USDA employees are working diligently to deliver FPAC’s extensive portfolio of disaster assistance programs and services to all impacted agricultural producers.”
Some livestock producers may be eligible for the 2023 Livestock Forage Disaster Program. The Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program is another option.
For more information, visit the USDA's website.