USPS asks that you help keep carriers safe by clearing snow and ice

MADISON (WKOW) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is asking for your help keeping letter carriers safe while making deliveries this winter.
Snow and ice are back on roads and sidewalks, and USPS is asking its customers to make sure walkways, stairs and mailboxes are cleared. They also ask that customers with curbside delivery remove piles left by snowplows.
Residents or businesses with blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear of snow and ice, for letter carriers and those dropping mail off.
USPS warns that deliveries may be delayed or curtailed if walkways appear dangerous or if snow is plowed against mailboxes. Delivery for any curtailed mail is attempted again on the next delivery day.