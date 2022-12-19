 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
6 or more inches. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes, particularly from Thursday evening through Friday
evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold
wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is high confidence in a strong winter
storm in the region late in the week. There remains some
uncertainty with the storm track though, along with the
resultant areas of highest impacts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

USPS asks that you help keep carriers safe by clearing snow and ice

  Updated
  • 0
USPS

MADISON (WKOW) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is asking for your help keeping letter carriers safe while making deliveries this winter. 

Snow and ice are back on roads and sidewalks, and USPS is asking its customers to make sure walkways, stairs and mailboxes are cleared. They also ask that customers with curbside delivery remove piles left by snowplows. 

Residents or businesses with blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear of snow and ice, for letter carriers and those dropping mail off. 

USPS warns that deliveries may be delayed or curtailed if walkways appear dangerous or if snow is plowed against mailboxes. Delivery for any curtailed mail is attempted again on the next delivery day.

