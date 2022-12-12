USPS braces for busiest week of 2022

(WKOW) -- Have you mailed your holiday cards and gifts yet? If not, the United States Postal Service (USPS) says this is the last week to get them in the mail by the recommended deadlines.
According to a release from the USPS, customer traffic has been increasing steadily since Dec. 5, with this week expected to be the busiest.
USPS said its peak season is the time between Black Friday and New Year’s Day, which it has been preparing for since the start of the year.
Since the beginning of 2021, USPS has reportedly converted 100,000 workers to full-time, added an extra 10.5 million square feet of space to the network, plus installed 137 new package sorting machines. Additionally, since October, it has hired 20,000 seasonal employees.
The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office (APO/FPO/DPO) and domestic addresses:
- Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military
- service
- Dec. 17 — USPS Retail Ground service
- Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service
- Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service