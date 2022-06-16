USPS closed on June 20 for Juneteenth

MADISON (WKOW) — Post offices will be closed on June 20 as the US Postal service observes Juneteenth for the first time.
There will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service. However, self-service kiosks are available 24/7 if you need to purchase stamps or ship an urgent package or letter.
Services will resume on Tuesday, June 21.
The USPS stated they are recognizing Juneteenth, the nation's newest federal holiday, because an "important part of creating an inclusive workplace is increasing awareness of — and appreciation for — the different cultures and backgrounds of postal employees."