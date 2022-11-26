USPS gives shipping 'deadlines' ahead of the holidays

(WKOW) -- Black Friday's come and gone, but Cyber Monday is coming and the United States Postal Service wants to remind you of its holiday shipping deadlines.
The USPS says timing is everything when it comes to holiday shipping, so if you want to make sure someone gets their present by Christmas, follow these guidelines:
- Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military
- service
- Dec. 17 — USPS Retail Ground service
- Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 17 — First-Class Package Service (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service
- Dec. 22 — Priority Mail Express* service
USPS states these dates aren't a guarantee -- especially because the two weeks before Christmas are the busiest time of year for the post office -- but shipping by those dates is your best bet to make sure the gift arrives on time.
If you have a loved one serving in the military or at a diplomatic post abroad, USPS also has a discounted shipping price on its largest flat rate box.
USPS also has a few holiday how-tos that show how to properly pack, address and ship your presents.