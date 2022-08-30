USPS hosting job fairs in Adams, Marquette, Columbia counties

(WKOW) -- Post offices in Adams, Montello, Portage and Randolph Counties will be hosting job fairs in early September.
They're looking to fill the roles of assistant rural carrier, city carrier assistant and rural carrier associate.
USPS will be on-site to provide applicants with information and answer any questions. Applicants can also begin the application process will on-site.
Starting pay for assistant rural carrier is $19.06/hour, city carrier assistant is $18.51/hour and $27.77/hour overtime, and rural carrier associate $19.0/hour, paid bi-weekly.
Applications are only accepted online, and applicants must pass a drug screening and background check.
Job Fair Locations
Adams Post Office - 9/6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
151 S. Grant St.
Adams, WI 53910
Montello Post Office - 9/7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
109 E. Montello St.
Montello, WI 53949
Portage Post Office - 9/8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
215 W. Conant St.
Portage, WI 53901
Randolph Post Office - 9/9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
126 W. Stroud St.
Randolph, WI 53956