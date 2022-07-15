USPS Madison holding job fair on July 15

MADISON (WKOW) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) in Madison is having a job fair Friday afternoon to hire for a variety of positions.
From noon to 6 p.m., personnel will be available at the Madison Post Office on 3902 Milwaukee Street to answer potential applicants' questions about the positions.
USPS is looking to hire for the positions of Rural Carrier Associate, Assistant Rural Carrier and City Carrier Assistant. The USPS offers competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement.
Applications are only accepted online, and applicants must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a drug screening and criminal background investigation.
You can apply online.