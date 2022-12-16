USPS worker weighs in on uptick in holiday packages

MADISON (WKOW) -- The pandemic inspired many to pivot to online holiday shopping. That's left mail carriers with a lot more packages to deliver as the days leading up to the holidays dwindle down.
Ryan Buske, a mail carrier of 19 years, witnessed the shift happen.
"The post office has evolved," Buske said. "As letter mail has gone down, it's been replaced by by packages, and so, the demand actually on carriers has changed," Buske said.
Buske delivers about 650 items a day during peak holiday season. Many of those items are packages.
"20 plus years ago, you know, we spent more time in the office just, you know, sorting much more. Now, it's not so much anymore," Buske said. "We're out on the street more and we're delivering more and more packages.
Technology has been huge in helping USPS workers sort through and deliver packages quickly. An official with USPS said workers process anywhere from 60 to 90,000 packages per night.
To keep up with the abundance of deliveries, Buske said he and others are working longer hours and even coming in on their days off.
"There's new demands, new stresses, but we are keeping up with it quite well," Buske said.
As the race for USPS workers to get everything delivered before the holidays continues, Buske said the public can help out by keeping their sidewalks clear and writing addresses clearly. It never hurts to thank a mail carrier for their hard work this holiday season either.
If you still have something to mail and want it to arrive by Christmas, there are deadlines to be aware of. December 17th is the deadline for ground service and first class mail packages. December 19th is the deadline for priority mail. And, December 23rd is the deadline for priority mail express.
More information about deadlines can be found here.