USS Milwaukee returns home following deployment

MAYPORT, FLA. (WKOW) — The USS Milwaukee has returned to port in Mayport, Florida, after a tour of duty that took the ship and her crew throughout the Caribbean and through the Panama Canal.
According to a news release from Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) Petty Officer - Second Class Danielle Baker, the USS Milwaukee deployed alongside a helicopter detachment on December 14, 2021 for counter-narcotics work in the Caribbean. The ship returned to Mayport on April 2.
Over the course of her deployment, the the Coast Guard detachment on board the Milwaukee disrupted shipments of more than $64 million of cocaine. They also brought in eight suspected traffickers.
"We were able to accomplish many great feats including disrupting drug trafficking, working with our allied naval partners, going through the Panama Canal and even crossing the equator. The crew that is returning is a very different crew that left months ago," Milwaukee commanding officer Cmdr. Brian Forster said in the release.
The ship stopped in Jamaica and Martinique before heading through the Panama Canal to Manta, Ecuador to unite with allies there before working to disrupt the narcotics trade in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.