USS Oklahoma crewmate who died in Pearl Harbor identified, to be buried in Juda

WASHINGTON (WKOW) — A member of the Navy will finally be laid to rest in Juda, Wisconsin, after dying in Pearl Harbor during World War II.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Tuesday that Navy Seaman 2nd Class David J. Riley, 25, of Juda, Wisconsin, was accounted for on Feb. 24, 2021.
He was assigned to the USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft.
The ship capsized, resulting in in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Riley.
DPAA states the bodies of the crew were recovered and interred from 1941 to 1944. Then in 1947, the bodies were disinterred and transferred to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks.
Thirty-five men were identified from the USS Oklahoma during this time, and the remaining unidentified corpses were buried again in Honolulu at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl.
In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Riley.
However, DPAA exhumed the USS Oklahoma unknowns in 2015, and because of dental, anthropological and DNA analysis, Riley was identified.
Riley’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Riley will be buried on May 27, 2023, in Juda, Wisconsin.