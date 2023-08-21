 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 100
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index
values up to 106 possible.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa and Lafayette Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Utility companies say the power grid can handle extra demand during heat wave

  • Updated
Alliant Energy
MGN

Southern Wisconsin could see its hottest temperatures of the year later this week, but utility companies say the power grid is prepared to handle the extra demand.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Southern Wisconsin could see the hottest temperatures of the year later this week, and that will have lots of people turning up their air conditioning. Utility companies say they're not expecting any problems handling the extra demand. 

"We feel pretty confident in our system being able to handle that load," Tony Palese, a spokesperson for Alliant Energy, said. "We’re prepared. We plan and prepare for hot weather throughout the year."

Palese said part of the reason local utilities aren't worried about the heat wave causing outages is because Wisconsin is part of MISO -- a network that operates electric grids in 15 states and part of Canada. He said utilities in those areas work together. 

"If energy is needed in one area or excess energy is being produced in another state, we can coordinate and make sure that customers have that reliability, regardless of localized challenges," Palese said. 

A spokesperson for Madison Gas and Electric said that utility company isn't worried about extra demand this week, either. 

"MGE's equipment and infrastructure are designed to withstand Wisconsin weather, which includes both extreme heat and extreme cold," spokesperson Steve Schultz said in a statement. "Utilities [in Wisconsin] are required to have enough generation capacity to provide power to all customers when demand for power is at its peak, or highest. For example, on the hottest day of the year when everyone is running their air conditioners."

Even though MGE and Alliant Energy say they're prepared, they're still encouraging people to use less energy if possible. 

Both companies have programs for people with smart thermostats that allow the utility companies to adjust thermostats by a few degrees on days when there's a lot of demand for energy. 

"That's one of our tools to manage that demand throughout the day, and it helps us ensure that we don't have to over build our energy grid to meet those customer needs," Palese said. 

He said there are also some low-tech ways to reduce your energy use and keep your home cool during the heat wave, like keeping your blinds closed. 