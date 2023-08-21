Utility companies say the power grid can handle extra demand during heat wave

MADISON (WKOW) -- Southern Wisconsin could see the hottest temperatures of the year later this week, and that will have lots of people turning up their air conditioning. Utility companies say they're not expecting any problems handling the extra demand.
"We feel pretty confident in our system being able to handle that load," Tony Palese, a spokesperson for Alliant Energy, said. "We’re prepared. We plan and prepare for hot weather throughout the year."
Palese said part of the reason local utilities aren't worried about the heat wave causing outages is because Wisconsin is part of MISO -- a network that operates electric grids in 15 states and part of Canada. He said utilities in those areas work together.
"If energy is needed in one area or excess energy is being produced in another state, we can coordinate and make sure that customers have that reliability, regardless of localized challenges," Palese said.
A spokesperson for Madison Gas and Electric said that utility company isn't worried about extra demand this week, either.
"MGE's equipment and infrastructure are designed to withstand Wisconsin weather, which includes both extreme heat and extreme cold," spokesperson Steve Schultz said in a statement. "Utilities [in Wisconsin] are required to have enough generation capacity to provide power to all customers when demand for power is at its peak, or highest. For example, on the hottest day of the year when everyone is running their air conditioners."
Even though MGE and Alliant Energy say they're prepared, they're still encouraging people to use less energy if possible.
Both companies have programs for people with smart thermostats that allow the utility companies to adjust thermostats by a few degrees on days when there's a lot of demand for energy.
"That's one of our tools to manage that demand throughout the day, and it helps us ensure that we don't have to over build our energy grid to meet those customer needs," Palese said.
He said there are also some low-tech ways to reduce your energy use and keep your home cool during the heat wave, like keeping your blinds closed.