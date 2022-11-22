Utility worker dies after being hit by car in rural Sauk County

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) — The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said a man working with a utility crew on Highway 23 has died after being hit by an SUV.
Sheriff Chip Meister said the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on State Highway 23 south of Valley View Road in the township of Franklin.
Responding deputies found the 25-year-old utility worker from Edgerton was outside of his truck attempting to offload equipment when he was hit by a Toyota Highlander traveling south. He was found deceased.
That Highlander then rolled over and came to rest in the middle of the southbound lane. Meister said the driver is 17 and is "cooperating with the investigation."
The crash caused a five-hour closure of Highway 23 while authorities investigated.