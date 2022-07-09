'Utterly disgusted and disheartened': Items stolen at Monroe cemetery

MONROE (WKOW) -- Items put aside gravestones at a Monroe cemetery have been disappearing, and families are left looking for answers.
Flags, flowers and little mementos are just a few things often left at a loved one's grave, but in Monroe, some family members were returning to find those items had gone missing.
Kurt and Teri Ellefson lost their son Jacob to suicide when he was 14 years old. A turtle sat at his gravestone for ten years until it disappeared.
"He had a pet turtle named Sheldon," Teri explained. "When he passed away, his friends pulled their money together and bought this turtle for us because it reminded them of him."
When they couple realized it was gone, they were in disbelief.
"Utterly disgusted and disheartened," Kurt said. "We are still in pain after losing our son and after having his grave site defiled. It brings us tremendous pain."
The Ellefsons quickly learned they weren't alone when others began coming forward.
Nancy Ellison and several others with family buried nearby were also missing items.
"It was a dolphin head that belonged to my daughter, who passed away she was 25 years old," Ellison said.
She said dolphins were her daughter's favorite animal, so when her sister called to inform her it was missing, it felt like her daughter had died all over again.
At some point, the victims said people noticed the items began popping up for sale online. According to police, Carrie Thompson of Monroe was arrested for possession of stolen property.
Nancy said her item was found in Thompson's possession.
However, Sheldon the turtle and others are still missing.
"If someone knows someone who bought it, I would absolutely ask them to take it back to the police department," Teri said. "I just want the turtle back."
Teri and Kurt ask that anyone with information please contact them to bring the original Sheldon home.
They said its not about the items but the meaning behind them.
"To me, it just makes me think of the good times he had with the boys, playing baseball, playing football, home run derbies and going fishing," Kurt said. "It brings me back to that time."
"When I see the dolphin, I see her, not just the headstone or her name. I see her," Ellison added.
Anyone with information on the missing items is encouraged to contact the Monroe Police Department at (608) 329-2400.
In a statement on Facebook, Det. Sgt. Dan Skatrud wrote, "We have had a number of items reported as stolen which have not been accounted for as of yet. The items that were stolen appear to be lawn ornaments and decorations commonly found at Cemetery Plots. Thank you for your attention and assistance with this matter."