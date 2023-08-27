 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UTV crash kills one in rural Grant County

  • Updated
  • 0
crash generic
MGN

The Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal UTV crash in Paris Township around 5 p.m. Friday.

TOWN OF PARIS, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal UTV crash in Paris Township around 5 p.m. Friday. 

47 year-old Jarvis Eastlick was driving on Oak Road when he lost control around a curve and was thrown off of the UTV. 

According to a report by the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Eastlick went into the wrong lane while navigating the curve and overcorrected, nearly hitting a road sign before sending the UTV across the original lane and into a ditch. The UTV rolled over several times and pinned Eastlick underneath it. 

Emergency crews removed the UTV and pronounced Eastlick dead on the scene.

Tags

Recommended for you