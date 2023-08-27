UTV crash kills one in rural Grant County

TOWN OF PARIS, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal UTV crash in Paris Township around 5 p.m. Friday.
47 year-old Jarvis Eastlick was driving on Oak Road when he lost control around a curve and was thrown off of the UTV.
According to a report by the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Eastlick went into the wrong lane while navigating the curve and overcorrected, nearly hitting a road sign before sending the UTV across the original lane and into a ditch. The UTV rolled over several times and pinned Eastlick underneath it.
Emergency crews removed the UTV and pronounced Eastlick dead on the scene.