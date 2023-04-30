UW Athletics gathering information about football player's arrest

MADISON (WKOW) — UW football wide receiver Markus Allen was arrested at the Mifflin Street Block Party Saturday, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities tell 27 News Allen was later released. They did not say why Allen was arrested or if he is facing any potential charges or citations.
In a statement to 27 News, UW Athletics said, "We are aware of the situation and are currently in the process of gathering information."
Saturday evening, the Madison Police Department reported 44 people were arrested during the event, and three people were taken to the Dane County Jail.
MPD said it will release more information about the arrests on Monday.