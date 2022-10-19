UW Athletics: Investigation underway after private UW volleyball players' photos begin circulating

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW-Madison Police Department (UWPD) is investigating after private videos and photos of some student-athletes are being shared, according to a statement from UW Athletics.
In a tweet, UW Athletics states that these photos and videos are of volleyball student-athletes and weren't meant to be "shared publicly."
Statement from UW Athletics pic.twitter.com/M2lK2OYg8a— Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) October 19, 2022
UW Athletics says this sharing is a "significant and wrongful invasion" of these students' privacy, and the sharing may be violating university policies and criminal statutes.
Once the students realized these images were being circulated, they contacted UWPD, according to UW Athletics.
UW Athletics says UWPD is currently investigating multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent. They are not investigating the volleyball student athletes for anything, UW Athletics says in the release.
UW Athletics ended the statement by saying their top priority is supporting their athletes, and they're being provided with the "appropriate services and resources."