UW Band's spring concert returns in April

MADISON (WKOW) — After a two-year hiatus, the University of Wisconsin Band is welcoming the public to its spring concert.
The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. on April 22 and 23 at the Kohl Center.
According to a press release from UW Madison, this show will appeal to all Badger fans, no matter their age, with band traditions and new halftime charts.
Some of the music attendees can look forward too are "Bohemian Wait for It," and "Country Classics." Fan favorites like "If You Want to Be a Badger" and the signature Badger Band Finale will also be showcased.
Tickets for the general public are $25, for students they're $15. There are several options to purchase tickets: in person at 1440 Monroe street, by phone at 608-262-1440, or online.