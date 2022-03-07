 Skip to main content
UW Band's spring concert returns in April

  • Updated
UW Marching Band - September 11, 2021

The University of Wisconsin Marching Band, and some if its Alumni, perform at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI on September 11, 2021 during a Football Game between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Wisconsin Badgers.

 Courtesy of Pathum Karunaratne

MADISON (WKOW) — After a two-year hiatus, the University of Wisconsin Band is welcoming the public to its spring concert. 

The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. on April 22 and 23 at the Kohl Center.  

According to a press release from UW Madison, this show will appeal to all Badger fans, no matter their age, with band traditions and new halftime charts. 

Some of the music attendees can look forward too are "Bohemian Wait for It," and "Country Classics." Fan favorites like "If You Want to Be a Badger" and the signature Badger Band Finale will also be showcased.  

Tickets for the general public are $25, for students they're $15. There are several options to purchase tickets: in person at 1440 Monroe street, by phone at 608-262-1440, or online.  

