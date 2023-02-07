UW Carbone Cancer Center conducting breast cancer vaccine clinical trial

MADISON (WKOW) — UW-Madison's Carbone Cancer Center administered the first vaccine in a new breast cancer vaccine clinical trial.
The center is one of three institutions in the nation participating in the trial, which is testing a vaccine designed to prevent the recurrence of triple-negative breast cancer.
This type of cancer accounts for 10-15% of all breast cancer diagnoses, and many current cancer treatments struggle to treat these particular cancer cells, according to the American Cancer Society.
Dr. Lee Wilke — the senior medical director of UW Health's Clinical Oncology Services and the principal investigator for the clinical trial at UW Carbone — said they're testing the vaccine to see if it causes patients' immune systems to "rev up" to fight these cancer cells.
“The primary focus is whether the patients develop an immune response to a DNA-based vaccine that is targeting features of cancer stem cells,” Wilke said.
All patients in the trial must have had stage 1-3 triple-negative breast cancer in the last three years and have been curatively treated.
The first patient in the trial was Dr. Eva Vivian, a professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy. She was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in October 2019, and after surgery, three months of chemotherapy and additional radiation treatments, she was declared cancer-free.
Vivian said she was proud to be part of a trial that could advance preventive medicine.
“A vaccine that could potentially prevent breast cancer would make such a difference and save lives,” she said.
Vivian said she didn't hesitate to join the study because, even before her personal experience with cancer, she watched her mother fight and win against breast cancer before passing away from colorectal cancer 20 years later.
“A vaccine that could prevent the development of breast cancer would be phenomenal because it means that women would not have to go through what we went through,” Vivian said.
The trial will expand to more than 30 participants across UW Carbone and the other two sites at Johns Hopkins University and the University of Washington School of Medicine, according to Wilke. They'll be monitored monthly to see the effects of the vaccine.
“Eva and UW Carbone could be part of a really important discovery,” Wilke said. “That’s part of what makes clinical trials so exciting and so key to our work to treat and prevent cancer.”
The study is sponsored by the National Cancer Institute Division of Cancer Prevention.