UW Carbone Cancer Center receives funding to support prostate cancer research

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW Carbone Cancer Center received a significant federal grant to support prostate cancer research.
The center will be designated as a Specialized Program of Research Excellence (SPORE) by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) for research initiatives to advance new prostate cancer treatments.
It comes with more than $11 million in federal funding to support new and existing research efforts.
Dr. David Jarrad is a surgical oncologist and deputy director for UW Carbone. He is also a professor of urology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. He said the funding is exciting, especially right now.
"The past 25 years, cancer death rates have been dropping. But more recently, we've seen an increase in the number of men presenting with metastatic or more widespread disease," he said.
The SPORE grant will focus on three main areas -- the immediate environment surrounding a prostate tumor, the diversity of prostate cancer and how different cancer types respond to treatment within an individual patient and cancer vaccines as treatments for prostate cancer.
"New approaches to investigating advanced prostate cancer, new therapies are sorely needed, and we made progress. But certainly, we need to do better. So, there are several opportunities that the prostate cancer support will provide," he said.
Dr. Jarrad said it's also a great opportunity to help develop a new population of researchers, including more underrepresented groups, in the cancer research field.