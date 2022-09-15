UW doctor to help lead new center on youth and social media

MADISON (WKOW) -- As mental health remains a top priority for medical professionals, a UW Health Kids adolescent health physician and researcher has been recruited to help lead a new national center on youth and social media.
The American Academy of Pediatrics launched the National Center of Excellence on Social Media. Dr. Megan Moreno will serve as the co-medical director of the center, focusing her efforts on adolescent health. The other doctor working with her is Dr. Jenny Radesky from the University of Michigan Health.
“I am passionate about leveraging research findings for real-life impact for teens and their families, so I am excited to be part of this incredible team to provide families with evidence-based tools to navigate digital media,” Moreno said.
According to UW Health the center has three goals:
First, improve pediatric mental well-being by reducing the risks and leveraging the benefits of social media.
Second, build the capacity of individuals who work with youth to mitigate social media’s impact on mental well-being and promote healthy social media use.
Third, synthesize and promote the evidence base and best practices for healthy social media use via communication, guidance, and other resources, according to Moreno.
A recent $10 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services has made this all possible.