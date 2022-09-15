UW doctor to help lead new center on youth and social media

Weather Alert

...Significant Weather Advisory for Patchy Dense Fog across south central Wisconsin Until 10 AM... Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of south central Wisconsin, with visibilities dropping to 1/2 mile or less in isolated areas. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan.