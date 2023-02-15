UW-Eau Claire bans TikTok from all university devices

EAU CLAIRE (WKOW) — TikTok is now banned from University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire devices.

Kent Gerberich, UW - Eau Claire's CIO and Director of Learning and Technology Services, said that all university mobile devices will be free of the app by Friday evening.

This follows in the footsteps of Gov. Tony Evers' executive order to ban TikTok from all state devices due to it being considered a security threat.

After Evers' order, UW System announced there were plans to restrict access to TikTok on its devices, ultimately deciding to remove it from all university-owned devices by February 17, according to Gerberich.

Gerberich said this ban will not affect any personal phones.

You can read the full letter below.