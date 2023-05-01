UW football player tentatively facing weapons charge

MADISON (WKOW) — A UW football wide receiver is facing a tentative weapons violation, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Markus Allen was arrested at the Mifflin Street Block Party Saturday.

On Monday, a Dane County Sheriff's Office official told 27 News Allen is facing a tentative charge of intoxicated use of a firearm. Allen is no longer in police custody and has not yet officially been charged.

Madison Police Department reported 44 people were arrested during the annual block party, and three people were taken to the Dane County Jail.

The department is expected to release more information on the arrests Monday.