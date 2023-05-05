UW Health allergist gives recommendations on alleviating seasonal allergies

MADISON (WKOW) — As many people may already know and feel, it's allergy season. That's why a UW Health allergist has recommendations on how people with allergies can make the best of the weather.
Around 81 million Americans have seasonal allergies. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that's about one in four adults and one in five children.
As tree pollen counts rise from April to Early June and grass pollen rises from mid-May through June, people with allergies often have to deal with sniffly noses and itchy eyes.
Allergies can make it hard to enjoy the nice weather, so Dr. Mark Moss, an allergist with UW Health, is spreading the word about easy ways to alleviate symptoms.
He said as tempting as it is to open your windows to get fresh air, don't.
"[I]t is better to keep them closed and stay indoors when pollen or mold levels are high,” Moss said. “Instead of keeping windows open, you may want to use air conditioning, which cleans, cools and dries the air in your home.”
Moss also said you could wear a pollen mask while mowing the lawn or doing yard work. He said changing clothes, showering after you come inside and avoiding hanging clothes or sheets to dry outside are all great ways to reduce pollen interaction.
But most importantly, he said don't wait until your allergies get unbearable to take medication or see an allergist.
"From nasal sprays to eye drops to over-the-counter antihistamines, there are a variety of tools to ease allergy symptoms,” Moss said. “The sooner you meet your allergist to come up with a treatment and management plan, the sooner you can go back to enjoying the season.”