UW Health announces expansion plans for 2 hospitals

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health plans to expand two of its hospitals, citing growing demand for hospital services.
UW Health’s board of directors says the additions will boost surgical, emergency and inpatient capacity at the hospitals.
The first project at University Hospital would add a six-story building that with 22 emergency rooms, 22 flexible care beds and 48 inpatient rooms. The new space at will be located between the UW Medical Foundation Centennial Building, 1685 Highland Ave. and University Hospital.
The project at East Madison Hospital would add six operating rooms, 40 recovery rooms, 20 rooms for post-anesthesia care, 14 flexible care rooms, 20 emergency department rooms and four care rooms that can be shared between the emergency department and medical imaging.
The changes are part of UW Health’s broader expansion plans to meet the growing demand for its hospital services, according to Dr. Peter Newcomer, chief operating officer, UW Health.
“We have an opportunity to meet the needs of these patients, but to do that, we need to grow,” Newcomer said. “This growth will also allow us to continue to serve our current patients more effectively as this exciting work will improve the flow through our health system for all patients.”
Construction on both projects is expected to be completed in 2026.