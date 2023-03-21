UW Health asks for help celebrating National Doctors' Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health is gathering notes of thanks for its physicians in honor of National Doctors' Day.
The day is honored annually on March 30, and UW Health says they have 1,800 physicians to celebrate.
Patients have two options to share the love: they can send a private message to a doctor or share a general note of thanks. Both options are done online.
The private messages are due by March 24, and the general notes are due by March 29. All messages will be shared on March 30.
Dr. Jeff Pothof -- emergency medicine physician, and chief quality officer at UW Health -- said that even though doctors can seem stoic, they still care deeply about their patients and appreciate positive feedback.
“Reading the comments and kind words from patients really affirms the commitment many of us made as doctors to take care of our communities no matter what,” he said. “Doctors have a desire to make a meaningful impact on patients’ lives and coming off a difficult pandemic these grateful messages matter a great deal to us.”