UW Health asks for help in cutting down on emergency room visits

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison hospitals are experiencing long wait times due to an uptick in RSV, flu and other respiratory illnesses.
Because of that, UW Health officials are asking the public to be mindful when choosing to go to the emergency department.
"We want to save space in our urgent care and emergency department for those who really need them," said UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien.
Kumlien provided these reminders:
- If you just have a cold, usually those symptoms can be managed at home. If you feel you need to seek care, call your primary care provider first or send a MyChart message to your provider.
- For viral infections, your pharmacist is a great resource to direct you to the best over-the-counter treatment for your symptoms.
- COVID rapid tests are widely available and easy to use at home.
- Get your flu and COVID shots to avoid getting sick.
- For things like RSV, parents should call their pediatrician first and find out the best place to seek care and get advice for at-home treatments. Most cases of RSV we are seeing can be treated at home and patients do not get admitted to the hospital.
- If your child is struggling to breathe, please seek immediate care.
- If you are having a medical emergency, do not hesitate to come to the emergency department.