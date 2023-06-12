UW Health becomes only health system in Wisconsin to offer less invasive prostate cancer treatment

MADISON (WKOW) — Some UW Health patients with prostate cancer now have access to less invasive and more precise diagnosis and treatment options.
UW Health's prostate program began offering two procedures done in an MRI in 2022.
The first is an MRI-guided biopsy, where tissue is taken from the prostate to diagnose and determine the stage of cancer. The second procedure is prostate cryoablation, where needles are placed into the prostate to freeze and kill cancer cells.
Traditional prostate treatments often require multiple appointments and may include surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. These treatments can result in side effects like erectile dysfunction and incontinence. But, interventional radiologist Dr. Erica Knavel Koepsel says cryoablation is minimally invasive.
“With cryoablation, we are treating half the prostate or even just the area that contains prostate cancer,” Knavel Koepsel said. “Performing cryoablation in this way reduces the risk of common side effects, and usually only requires one night in the hospital.”
Deputy director of the UW Carbone Cancer Center Dr. David Jarrard says UW Health is one of the only health systems in the country — and the only in Wisconsin — that does prostate cryoablation in an MRI.
"We're very lucky to be able to offer this to patients," he said.
Knavel Koepsel says the best candidates for the program are patients with intermediate-risk prostate cancer who want to avoid invasive surgery or those who aren't satisfied with active prostate cancer surveillance.