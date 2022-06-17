UW Health building new clinic on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health will soon begin building a new clinic on University Row to provide primary, urgent and specialty care on Madison's west side.
It will also have a lab, pharmacy and medical imaging services.
The ambulatory clinic will be next to the UW Health Digestive Health Center and is expected to open in 2024.
“With this work, we are another step closer to optimizing access, convenience and care,” said Teresa Neely, chief ambulatory officer, UW Health. “It aligns perfectly with our goal to provide remarkable care to our patients and families, every time, in every location.”
The University Row Clinic will be a LEED-certified green building with the U.S. Green Building Council. UW Health said it will be built with sustainable design principles in mind to to help mitigate storm water run-off, and it will have pesticide and herbicide free landscapes, have lower energy costs and use renewable energy sources for power.
Once it's completed, it will temporarily house specialty care services currently offered at UW Health West Towne Clinic and 20 S. Park Clinic until the new 20 S. Park specialty care hub is completed.