UW Health confirms it has seen cases of emerging deadly fungus, says public shouldn't worry right now

MADISON (WKOW) -- A newly emerging and potentially deadly fungus considered an "urgent threat" by the CDC has been spotted in UW Health facilities, an infectious disease physician confirmed to 27 News Tuesday.
Candida auris is a fungus that appears to be drug resistant and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has labeled it a "serious global health threat."
Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Dave Andes said what makes the fungus particularly dangerous is its ability to resist treatments.
"It's uncommon, but it is dangerous for a number of reasons," Andes said. "One being that we don't have very many effective therapies."
Andes says the fungus is almost exclusively transmitted in hospital settings and has no specific symptoms. However, Andes says the few people that contract the infection have a one in two or one in three chance of not surviving.
According to Andes, UW Health has seen a few cases of the fungus in their facilities, he doesn't believe it should be a reason for people to stay away from hospitals.
"We have seen cases, but not very many at all," Andes said. "It's probably present across the entire United States, even though it's only been identified. I think in 28 states so far."
A recent study showed that clinical cases of the fungus rose sharply in 2021. Currently there are only a few thousand known cases nationwide.
Andes said UW Health currently has infection prevention measures in place that can keep the fungus from being transmitted to other patients if it is contracted.
"I don't think the general public should be worried at all," Andes said. "This is important for our healthcare systems to be aware of, to be looking out for because if we do find a patient with this, a physician should know the best therapy to try."