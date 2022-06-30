UW Health culinary creation to comfort refugees earns national award

MADISON (WKOW) — Two chefs at UW Health are cooking up comfort for patients, earning an award as a result.
Shekeba Samadzada and Dan Hess’ vegetable korma, a traditional afghan stew, recently earned national recognition by winning the Health Care Culinary Contest.
The stew consists of garbanzo beans, peppers, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and green beans, and is seasoned with cilantro, turmeric and coriander. It is served with basmati rice and naan bread
The recipe comes from in part from Samadzada, who fled Afghanistan when she was a teen and has lived in the United States since 1991, making her way to Madison by 2008.
As refugees came to Fort McCoy after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021, some pediatric patients ended up in Madison for care.
Samadzada worked with Hess and UW Health's clinical nutrition team to come up with a plan to serve meals to refugee children that they would be familiar with.
“We wanted to give these families a little taste of home and make it feel less like a hospital stay,” Samadzada said. “My mother taught me this recipe at a very young age, and it’s wonderful we were able to win this national award because it has such an important meaning.”
Now, the stew is so popular it's become a menu staple for employees, patients and visitors.
Megan Waltz, director of culinary services and clinical nutrition, says the award puts a national spotlight on the hospital system's vision and culinary team's "amazing work."
“We have a supportive culture that helps everyone on their wellness journey by feeding them quality food and meeting their unique needs,” Waltz said. “We are so proud of Shekeba and Dan because they are helping to showcase and elevate meals we serve and erase the stereotype of ‘typical’ hospital food.”