UW Health develops unique program to address nursing shortages

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health has developed a unique program to address their ongoing staff shortages: an internal nurse traveler program.
Since the beginning of 2022, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on nurse staffing at UW Health. This is further exacerbated by nurses leaving each month to become travel nurses, a lucrative option where nurses travel to hospitals around the country for short-term positions. This shortage put stress on the UW Health nurses who stayed because they were so tired from picking up extra hours.
UW Health was relying on these same travel agencies to shore up their staffing gaps, but Rudy Jackson, a chief nurse executive at UW Health, said that using external agencies is expensive and can lead to problems.
“It is costly to bring in travelers, and it means bringing in nurses who might not be familiar with our systems, our teams and our patients’ unique needs,” he said.
Enter the internal nurse program, which spawned from input from frontline nurses and some clever thinking. This program allowed UW Health nurses to pick up an extra shift per week for six weeks an be paid an extra $100 per hour above base pay for those shifts.
Jackson said the program has exceeded all expectations.
“Within days of announcing the program, more than 90% of our open nursing shifts were filled,” he said. “This has been great financially for the nurses who volunteered, but it has also been great for nursing staff working their regular shifts because they are confident shifts will be filled by their colleagues, our remarkable UW Health nurses.”
This also helped with retention according to Michele McClure, the chief nursing officer at UW Health's University Hospital, who led the development of the program.
“We saw staff sign up for internal ‘traveler’ shifts instead of leaving to become travelers,” McClure said. “As we work to hire more nurses for our long-term needs, this program supports our talented nurses and the patients who need them now.”
Beginning on January 16, qualified nurses were able to commit to working six “extra” 12-hour shifts within a certain timeframe. Any nurse working a travel shift is placed wherever there is need within the health system, as long as they have the expertise required for that area. The program was primarily designed for nurses who work in inpatient settings, but nurses in other areas with the relevant experience also qualify.
Nurses have reported the program as a welcome relief. According to Jonathan Milton, an RN and care team leader in the cardiac ICU at University Hospital, it could not have come at a better time.
“Not only did this program combat staffing issues we were seeing, but it also showed that leadership listened to nurses,” Milton said. “They heard us, and this was a powerful way for them to show support.”
Milton also said it was nice to "walk a mile in other nurses' shoes" as travelers got to see how other departments worked.
Even nurses not participating in the program have said it's a boon because they know that when they come to work, their shift will be fully staffed.
The program hasn't been cheap, especially since it wasn't budgeted for. It's cost just short of $8 million so far this year, but Jackson said its been a worthwhile investment as the money is going back to UW Health nurses and the community instead of leaving with travel nurses.
Jackson said the best part about the program is that UW Health is able to serve its nurses and continue to provide the best care possible.