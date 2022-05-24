UW Health doctor discusses the future of organ transplants

MADISON (WKOW) — There are more than 100,000 people in the U.S. waiting for organ transplants, with more than 1,500 of those people being here in Wisconsin, according to UW Health.
Sadly, many people won't receive an organ in time. 6,000 people die each year from not receiving an organ, or 17 per day.
This is something that Dr. Dixon Kaufman, the medical director of UW Health Transplant Center, says has been a problem since the beginning. He says that there simply aren't enough organs compared to the number of people waiting for transplants.
However, this is a problem UW Health is working to solve as they develop new ways to preserve organs.
One of these preservation techniques is called organ reperfusion, a process that preserves organs from deceased donors by putting them in oxygenated fluids on a pump. Dr. Kaufman says this process shows "amazing promise" and that it can even improve the organ's function for the future recipient because of therapeutic agents added to the fluid.
Additionally, Dr. Kaufman says organ availability has been improved by advances modern medicine. Many organs that were considered high-risk due to infection can now be treated post-transplantation with medication.
“Not that long ago, there were many patients that could not donate due to infection transmission risks, like those who have hepatitis,” Kaufman said. “Today, we are able to adapt to more circumstances with modern medicine, meaning more organs are available and more lives can be saved.”
Similarly, Dr. Kaufman says that DCD donors (donor after cardiac arrest) now make up around 25% of donors and growing, when in the past they were only a small percentage.
Another way UW Health is working to save lives is with xenotransplantation, or the practice of transplanting tissue or organs from an animal like a pig to a human. Many researchers hope that xenotransplantation might offer ways to reduce the risk of organ or tissue rejection. Dr. Kaufman says that gene-edited pig organs "may be the future [of organ transplantation]."
Last but not least, UW Health is working to expand living donor programs, often for kidney and liver transplants. In the past, if someone tried to donate to a loved one but learned they weren't compatible, the recipient would have to go on a waiting list for a 'deceased organ.' However, paired kidney donation programs are helping solve this problem.
“With a robust paired kidney donation program, an individual who might not be compatible to donate to a loved one, can ‘exchange’ kidneys if they can be matched with a family facing a similar incompatibility,” Dr. Kaufman said. “UW Health is one of the leading transplant centers taking on this method, which is often the fastest, best option for those who need kidney transplantation.”
Kaufman says that organ donation is something everyone should care about because of the life-changing impact it can have on the recipient. Additionally, many people need or know someone that needs an organ or tissue donation.
There are many ways to sign up to be a donor, such as when you get a drivers, hunting or fishing license. You can also become a donor by signing up at organdonor.gov.