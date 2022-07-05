UW Health doctor says the COVID-19 vaccines will need to evolve with the changing virus

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL DANE COUNTY... At 918 PM CDT, Doppler radar continues to show areas of thunderstorms and heavy rain developing in the vicinity of the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, with additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch possible tonight. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to develop. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Waunakee, McFarland, Monona, Cottage Grove, Shorewood Hills, Maple Bluff, UW-Madison, Camp Randall Stadium and Henry Vilas Zoo. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED