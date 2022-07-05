 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR CENTRAL DANE COUNTY...

At 918 PM CDT, Doppler radar continues to show areas of
thunderstorms and heavy rain developing in the vicinity of the
warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, with
additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch possible tonight. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to develop.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Waunakee, McFarland,
Monona, Cottage Grove, Shorewood Hills, Maple Bluff, UW-Madison,
Camp Randall Stadium and Henry Vilas Zoo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
440 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

DANE                  GREEN                 IOWA
LAFAYETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

JEFFERSON             WALWORTH

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD, BELMONT,
BELOIT, BENTON, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, DARLINGTON, DELAVAN,
DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY, ELKHORN, FORT ATKINSON, JANESVILLE,
JEFFERSON, LAKE GENEVA, MADISON, MINERAL POINT, MONROE,
PRAIRIE DU SAC, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY, SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN,
AND WHITEWATER.

UW Health doctor says the COVID-19 vaccines will need to evolve with the changing virus

Vaccine generic bottles

MADISON (WKOW) -- New data from the CDC shows the omicron offshoot BA.5 is now the dominant subvariant in the U.S.

Several studies have shown BA.5 and BA.4 are able to evade much of the protection from vaccines and prior infections.

Because the virus keeps evolving, doctors say our vaccines will have to change, too.

The medical director of UW Health's immunization program, Dr. James Conway, says the goal is to get to a point where we can continue to update the vaccines in response to the circulating variants, just like we do with the yearly flu vaccine.

"We need to recognize that there are going to be variants continuing to emerge because these viruses just aren't very smart and they keep making mistakes. And then we get new mutants that emerge," Dr. Conway said.

"We also have to remember that we don't need vaccines to be perfect, we just need to be good enough. And so we need to basically hone in on what the predominant circulating strains are, develop immunity that's going to protect against the majority of those and then periodically, when there's major changes, then update the vaccines against those. "

Dr. Conway says when the virus makes a major change, when it's different enough to warrant a new Greek letter, that's when we'll need to think about updating vaccines again.